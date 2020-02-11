Rachel Maddow Calls Trump’s DOJ Meddling A ‘Rule Of Law Emergency’

As Democratic primary voters turned out to cast their ballots in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Donald Trump and William Barr were busy creating what MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called a “rule of law emergency.”

The MSNBC host called Tuesday “one of those days that you will tell your kids and your grandkids what you were doing” after four veteran prosecutors resigned en masse following Trump’s meddling in his former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s case.

“The Justice Department at the highest levels intervened to overturn the prosecutor’s recommendation for a serious seven to nine year long prison term for the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone following public tweets by the president in which that recommended sentence was criticized in harsh tones by the president last night,” Maddow reported.

Video:

Maddow said:

One of those days that you will tell your kids and your grandkids what you were doing when this unspooled. I mean, we’ve got this crucial primary unfolding in real time right before our very eyes while simultaneously a rule of law crisis –what some people are calling rule of law emergency – is unfolding in the incumbent administration. All four veteran prosecutors who has been handling the Roger Stone case today resigning one after the other in a story that has unspooled dramatically over the course of the day. The resignations coming, of course, after the Justice Department at the highest levels intervened to overturn the prosecutor’s recommendation for a serious 7-9 year long prison term for the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone following public tweets by the president in which that recommended sentence was criticized in harsh tones by the president last night.

The Department of Justice is effectively dead

It seemed that with each passing hour on Tuesday, the story of Donald Trump taking complete control of the Justice Department via Bill Barr continued to get worse.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote a short time ago, “The DOJ is now a sham, as Trump has an attorney general who is willing to trash the law and become an accomplice in his criminal endeavors.”

At this point, even calling it the Department of Justice is laughable as it has just become an extension of Donald Trump’s criminal enterprise.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter