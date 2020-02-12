Elizabeth Warren Calls For William Barr To Resign Or Be Impeached

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called for Attorney General William Barr to resign or be impeached.

Warren said on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, “We can’t let this moment go unremarked. What the attorney general has done, we should all be calling for the resignation of the attorney general. If he won’t resign, remember the attorney general can be impeached. And also, we should be using the other tools of congress and that is we can put budget constraints so that Donald Trump is not able to have any funding to be able to interfere with actions that affect Trump, the Trump family, Trump buddies, Trump campaign workers. We can’t just sit on our hands.”

Video:

Elizabeth Warren calls on William Barr to resign or be impeached. Sen. Warren also suggested that Congress should block funding for Trump's DOJ interference. pic.twitter.com/p2hp0iiOgA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 13, 2020

The pressure is growing on Trump and Barr. The impeachment of William Barr is quickly working its way toward becoming a necessity. Sen. Warren was correct. The worst thing that Democrats could do would be to sit on their hands and do nothing while the crisis expands.

Democrats do have options. They could block funding for Trump’s activities. The House doesn’t need Senate approval to pass a budgetary amendment to cut off funds. It would start a standoff with the Senate, which would only serve to highlight Trump and Barr’s actions.

It has been surprising that more lawmakers haven’t called for Barr to go. The drumbeat for Barr’s resignation or removal should be loud and unanimous from Democrats. Sen. Warren is leading the charge, and more Democrats should take her advice.

