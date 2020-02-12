Jim Jordon Cried And Begged Ohio State Wrestler To Lie About Sexual Abuse Scandal

Adam DiSabato told the Ohio House that Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the OSU wrestling sexual abuse and begged him to lie about it.

Cleveland.com reported:

Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team during the late 80s and early 90s, told members of the House Civil Justice Committee that Jordan and other team officials knew about open-shower team facilities that facilitated sexual harassment and abuse of team wrestlers​, an allegation Jordan has denied.

He also said Jordan called him repeatedly in July 2018, after media outlets quoted his brother, Michael DiSabato, saying Strauss’ abuse was common knowledge to those surrounding the wrestling program, including Jordan.

“Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there,” he said.

The “Gym” Jordan Ohio State sex abuse scandal is not going away, and it is not a coincidence that Jordan’s name came up again in testimony before the state legislature. Rep. Jordan has lied on a consistent basis about his knowledge of, and role in the cover-up.

Jordan’s political career is living on borrowed time, which is why he has cozied himself up to Donald Trump. People who embrace Trump reveal their lack of character. Jim Jordan knew that wrestlers were being abused, and he is trying to save his political career by urging them to lie.

A criminal president has found the perfect criminal surrogate in Jim Jordan.

