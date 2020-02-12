Juror In Roger Stone Trial Takes A Stand Against Trump and Barr

A juror in Roger Stone’s trial is standing up for the prosecutors who stepped down and speaking out against Trump and Barr.

CNN reported:

Tomeka Hart said she had remained silent about the case for months out of concern for her safety and “politicizing the matter.”

But the events this week led to her to post on her Facebook account that she “can’t keep quiet any longer.” A copy of the posting was shared with CNN. Hart confirmed to CNN that she wrote the post but did not want to discuss it further.

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis — the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial,” she wrote in the post that was shared with CNN. “It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice.”

The behavior of Barr, who is operating at the direction of Donald Trump, is an attack on the concept of rule of law, and the integrity of the Department of Justice. The prosecutors did their job, but Trump decided to abuse his power to get his felon buddy off the hook.

Trump melted down at the White House when talking about Roger Stone. The White House appears to have been totally unprepared for the backlash that continues to mount against the actions of the president and his administration.

The American people are outraged, and the aftershocks are so intense that they can’t be ignored by Trump.

