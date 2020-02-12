Roger Stone Denied New Trial As Judge Shows She’s Still In Charge

Judge Amy Berman Jackson reminded Trump and Barr that she is still in charge by denying Roger Stone’s request for a new trial.

Judge Berman Jackson denied Stone’s request for a new trial:

JUST IN: Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied Roger Stone's request for a new trial based on the claim that she rejected his request to strike a juror, in an order from last week just unsealed. No mention of DOJ sentencing memo or four federal prosecutors who withdrew from the case. pic.twitter.com/3W2gY6GYIE — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 12, 2020

The Judge’s ruling is a firm reminder that despite all of the chaos and corrupt that Trump and his henchman Attorney General William Barr are causing with Stone’s sentencing recommendation, it will still be the judge who decides how long of a prison sentence that Roger Stone will get.

It would not be surprising if Stone were sentenced to 7-9 years as the original prosecutors recommended before they resigned. Trump will have to deal with the political fallout on his own if/when he pardons Roger Stone.

Stone’s pardon likely wouldn’t come until after the presidential election, but the ruling today shows that Trump, despite his best efforts, hasn’t corrupted every institution.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook