Trump Brags About Traitor Barr Betraying the Country for Him

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Add Bob Mueller and Bill Barr to the Republican bodies thrown under the Trump bus.‬

President Trump spent Wednesday morning making sure everyone knows that he knows that Attorney General Bill Barr is not only actively interfering on Trump’s behalf in cases the Justice Department is handling, but that Bill Barr took control of the Mueller case against the Republican President.

Oh, and he accused Republican Bob Mueller, who hid behind a memo as an excuse not to charge this president with conspiracy against the United States with a hostile foreign country even though he admitted they found the evidence, of lying to Congress.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

‪Just in case the rule of law ever matters again, Trump wants everyone to know that Bill Barr did it. ‬

And if the rule of law doesn’t matter ever again, Bob Mueller’s lack of spine is going to bring him up on phony charges of lying to Congress for not killing evidence against this President.

The lesson here is that it’s not enough to kill your integrity by looking the other way and making bland excuses for this president as he breaks the law. No. Trump requires active obedience and brutal loyalty in the form of going violently after anyone who ever tried to hold him to the law.

Trump’s friend Roger Stone lied to Congress, but that’s okay according to Trump and his personal lawyer that you are paying. It’s not okay if they accuse someone else of lying to Congress. They will decide what is legal and what is not, according to how loyal that person has been to Trump and the Trump family bank accounts.

Without an independent Department of Justice, we are a banana republic. Without fair elections, we are not a free country. Republicans have brought the United States to her knees, attacking the very foundations of freedom for which this country stands.

A traitor is “a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc.” Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and all of their Republican accomplices in the executive branch, House, and Senate are traitors in the truest sense of the word. Trump is bragging about their betrayal of this country on his behalf.

If only one Republican who had been in charge had had the courage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), we would not be in this position. If Bob Mueller had acted on the evidence he admitted he had against Trump, we would not be here.

If Republicans in the Senate had objected when Trump fired Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions, himself involved in Trump’s Russia betrayal of this country, for not doing enough to kill the investigation against Trump, we would not be here.

Had just a few other Republicans joined Senator Mitt Romney in voting yes to convict Trump of abusing his power by trying to cheat in yet another election with another foreign power, we would not be in this position.

The only weapon the people have left to fight for their country is to show up in massive numbers to vote Republicans out of every office they can in 2020, from county treasurer on up to the White House.

‪