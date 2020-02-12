Trump Says He’s Trampling On The Rule Of Law Because He’s Mad At Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump continued to trample all over the rule of law on Tuesday and Attorney General William Barr happily indulged him as the Department of Justice pulled back on its recommended prison sentence for the president’s longtime friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

As a result, all four prosecutors working the Stone case resigned en masse on Tuesday.

Amid the backlash, Trump took to Twitter to essentially say that being a lawless president is okay because he’s still super mad that Hillary Clinton was never locked up for crimes she only committed inside his broken mind.

“Is [Amy Berman Jackson] the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!” he tweeted.

In a second post, channeling a drunk man sitting alone in a bar near closing time, he asked, “Whatever happened to Hillary campaign manager Podesta’s BROTHER?”

It’s simple: Trump’s a criminal and Hillary Clinton isn’t

We’ve seen this before. Donald Trump is backed into a corner on something – in this case, it’s completely shredding whatever was left of the Justice Department – so he attacks Hillary Clinton.

Nevermind the fact that it’s his campaign officials, not hers, that are either behind bars or facing prison time.

At the end of the day, it’s pretty simple: The reason that Hillary Clinton and her campaign associates are not locked up in prison like his campaign associates are because they aren’t criminals.

