Posted on by Jason Easley

Barr Tries To Fool America With Fake Criticism Of Trump

Barr issued some fake criticism of Trump’s tweets, which was designed to deceive the American people while he engages in corrupt activities.

Barr told ABC News, “Public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we are doing our work with integrity.”

Video:

The White House issued a statement saying that Trump was fine with Barr’s comments:

Donald Trump is the most thin-skinned president in history. Trump is never okay with criticism. The White House’s statement is a signal that Barr’s criticism was fake. This is a common tactic in the Trump administration. Say one thing publicly, and do the opposite privately.

Trump and Barr are trying to throw the American people off of the scent. If Barr were serious about doing his job with integrity he would not have taken over personal supervision of all DOJ cases that Trump has an interest in, and he would not have intervened in the Stone sentencing recommendation.

Barr wasn’t criticizing Trump. He was collaborating with the president to cover their tracks.