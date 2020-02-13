Barr Tries To Fool America With Fake Criticism Of Trump

Barr issued some fake criticism of Trump’s tweets, which was designed to deceive the American people while he engages in corrupt activities.

Barr told ABC News, “Public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we are doing our work with integrity.”

Video:

Barr's criticism of Trump was a public sham designed to hide his corrupt hand in hand working with Trump. pic.twitter.com/VIuYSeOtHZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 13, 2020

The White House issued a statement saying that Trump was fine with Barr’s comments:

White House responds to the AG Barr interview from @PressSec Grisham. pic.twitter.com/ic5oe7herO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 13, 2020

Donald Trump is the most thin-skinned president in history. Trump is never okay with criticism. The White House’s statement is a signal that Barr’s criticism was fake. This is a common tactic in the Trump administration. Say one thing publicly, and do the opposite privately.

Trump and Barr are trying to throw the American people off of the scent. If Barr were serious about doing his job with integrity he would not have taken over personal supervision of all DOJ cases that Trump has an interest in, and he would not have intervened in the Stone sentencing recommendation.

Barr wasn’t criticizing Trump. He was collaborating with the president to cover their tracks.