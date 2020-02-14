Trump Keeps Losing As The Army Refuses To Investigate Vindman

Trump has been trying to use the government to strike back at his political “enemies” but the Army refused to investigate Lt. Col. Vindman.

Politico reported:

The Army will not investigate Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council staffer who testified in the president’s impeachment investigation, the service’s top civilian said Friday.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy made the announcement at an event just days after President Donald Trump said he imagined the military would “take a look at” whether Vindman should face disciplinary action for the “horrible things” he told House investigators about the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last July.

The DOJ dropped the case against Andrew McCabe, and the Army is refusing to investigate American hero Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Trump’s campaign for revenge against those who either launched investigations or testified against him is not off to a great start.

There was never anything to investigate with Vindman. His account was backed up by numerous other witnesses, but Trump’s gameplan is the same whether the topic is Ukraine or Russia.

The President is attempting to use the government to punish anyone who he believes has crossed him.

Lt. Col. Vindman isn’t going to be investigated or charged, as Donald Trump just can’t stop losing during his revenge campaign.

