Barr Brings In Outside Prosecutor To Whitewash Mike Flynn Crimes

The cover-up ahead of the 2020 election expanded as Attorney General Barr brought in an outside prosecutor to review Mike Flynn’s case.

The New York Times reported:

Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.

The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.

Attorney General Barr is engaging in political interference with career prosecutors in a bid to undo the previous work and convictions of Trump’s allies and friends. Trump is using the DOJ to discredit the Russia investigation and the convictions that came from it ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump and Barr are going to sell the 2016 Russia scandal as a “hoax” while actively soliciting and not prosecuting foreign election interference by the Russians and others in the 2020 election.

Barr can issue fake criticism of Trump, but the truth is revealed in his actions. Barr is working hand in hand with Trump, and his laying the groundwork for presidential cheating in the November election.

