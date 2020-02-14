Lindsey Graham Launches Investigation Of Obama For DOJ Corruption

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is ignoring what Trump and Barr are doing at the Department of Justice and is instead investigating the 2016 Russia investigation.

According to a press release from Graham’s Senate Judiciary Committee:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today requested transcribed interviews from a number of individuals involved in the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, including the applications and renewals of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant on Carter Page.

Graham requested the following Justice Department employees be made available for transcribed interviews as soon as possible: Supervisory Special Agent 1, Case Agent 1, Case Agent 2, Case Agent 3, Staff Operations Specialist, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst, Supervisory Special Agent 2, Supervisory Special Agent 3, OGC Unit Chief, Intel Section Chief, Stephen Laycock, Kieran Ramsey, Jennifer Boone, Bruce Ohr, Dana Boente, Deputy Section Chief, NSD and Gabriel Sanz-Rexach.

Here is the letter that Graham sent to Barr:

On the same day that Barr announced that he was bringing an outside prosecutor to investigate the Mike Flynn case, Lindsey Graham is in the Senate investigating Obama and the 2016 Russia investigation.

There is a common thread running through each of these stories, and that is the desire of Donald Trump to invalidate the Russia investigation before the 2020 election. Trump and his allies Graham and Barr are attempting to clear the way for more Russian election interference.

Trump wants to blame Obama for the Russia investigation, and Lindsey Graham is trying to make that happen before voters go the polls in November. What we are witnessing is a massive Republican effort to wipe out the Russia scandal.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook