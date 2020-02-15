Trump Boasts That Republican Lawmakers Have Turned Him Into A King

2.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

During his usual flurry of Saturday morning Twitter activity, Donald Trump essentially bragged that following his fake acquittal by the GOP-led Senate, he is a king, not a president who can be held accountable.

In a pair of tweets, the president quoted a recent New York Times article which suggested that the results of the impeachment trial – partisan acquittal by complicit Republican lawmakers – have emboldened Trump.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

…..biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

The Times article Trump was happy to quote on Saturday read more like a warning about the unshackled and emboldened president that Republicans have now created, but Trump appeared to bask in it.

The full passage via The New York Times:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid blasted Republican lawmakers on her program on Saturday after Trump boasted about his new king status.

‘Well done, GOP’: Joy Reid blasts Republican lawmakers after Trump boasts that his acquittal has essentially turned him into a king. #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/dSnQ9IzS1C — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 15, 2020

The Republican Party has created this monster

Everything Donald Trump has said and done since he was “acquitted” in the Senate impeachment trial has made Republican lawmakers look like fools.

Many of the GOP senators who voted to acquit did so on the basis of the completely ludicrous idea that Trump had learned a lesson and would conduct government business differently going forward.

Instead, what we’ve seen is a president who knows he has the Republican Party by the neck and he can conduct himself as a lawless king instead of an accountable president.

