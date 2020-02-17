Over 2,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On William Barr To Resign

The number of former DOJ prosecutors and officials who are calling on Attorney General Barr to resign has nearly doubled to over 2,000.

According to Protect Democracy:

UPDATE: 2,000+ DOJ Alumni have now signed a statement condemning President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s political interference at @TheJusticeDept. Read their full statement defending the rule of law: https://t.co/falycphOf2 — Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy) February 17, 2020

The former DOJ officials wrote:



Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.

We welcome Attorney General Barr’s belated acknowledgment that the DOJ’s law enforcement decisions must be independent of politics; that it is wrong for the President to interfere in specific enforcement matters, either to punish his opponents or to help his friends; and that the President’s public comments on DOJ matters have gravely damaged the Department’s credibility. But Mr. Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words.

Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign. But because we have little expectation he will do so, it falls to the Department’s career officials to take appropriate action to uphold their oaths of office and defend nonpartisan, apolitical justice.

The number of former officials who signed the letter has gone from 1,100 on Sunday to over 2,000 by Monday afternoon.

There has been nearly universal condemnation of Barr’s actions from former Democrats and Republicans. Trump’s goal is to weaken the DOJ so that he is never investigated again.

The President and his attorney general have no concern for the damage that they are doing to the Department of Justice, so those who have worked there are sounding the alarm and fighting back.

