Bloomberg Accuses Trump And Sanders Of Working Together To Stop Him

The Mike Bloomberg campaign is accusing Trump and Bernie Sanders of working together to spread disinformation about Bloomberg.

According to the Bloomberg campaign:



The latest example comes today, with the Sanders campaign circulating a video of Mike’s comments — also shared by Donald Trump Jr. — that is taken completely out of context; the video cuts off Mike’s first sentence where he is referring to agrarian society that lasted 3,000 years, not farmers today. In just the past three months, Mike has traveled to 26 states. During that time, he has met with farmers and heard directly about the struggles they face. The Bernie Sanders campaign is choosing to push out falsehoods and sow divisions within the Democratic party.

In just the past week, Bernie Sanders’ National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray, Senior Advisor David Sirota, and National Campaign Co-Chair Nina Turner have referred to Mike as a “racist” and an “oligarch,” implied Donald Trump is better than a fellow Democratic candidate for president, and called Bloomberg supporters “enablers.”

Mike Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “It’s a shameful turn of events to see Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump deploy the very same attacks and tactics against Mike, but the reason is clear. At this point, the primary is Bernie’s to lose, and ours to win. Bernie knows this. Trump knows this. That’s why they are united in the campaign against Mike.”

Linking Sanders and Trump is a fascinating line of attack, one questions how effective it might actually be, but Sanders has emulated Trump in walking back his promise to release his full medical records.

Both Sanders and Trump appear to be concerned about Bloomberg. The real test for Mike Bloomberg will come on the debate stage later this week. Bloomberg’s saturation ad spending has vaulted him up the polls, and the claim that Trump and Sanders are working together against him is a novel approach to put Bloomberg in the middle of the right and left political extreme.

