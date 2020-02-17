Federal Judges Call Emergency Meeting Over Trump’s Hijacking Of The Justice Department

A group of federal judges are calling an emergency meeting over Donald Trump’s meddling in Justice Department cases that involve his political buddies.

According to USA TODAY, “A national association of federal judges has called an emergency meeting Tuesday to address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases, the group’s president said Monday.”

The head of the association is Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who was nominated to the bench by George W. Bush.

More via USA TODAY:

Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who heads the independent Federal Judges Association, said the group “could not wait” until its spring conference to weigh in on a deepening crisis that has enveloped the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr. “There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about,” Rufe told USA TODAY. “We’ll talk all of this through.” Rufe, nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush, said the group of more than 1,000 federal jurists called for the meeting last week after Trump criticized prosecutors’ initial sentencing recommendation for his friend Roger Stone and the Department of Justice overruled them. … The unusual concern voiced by the judges’ group comes in the wake of an equally unusual protest. More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials called on Barr to resign Sunday, claiming his handling of the Stone case “openly and repeatedly flouted” the principle of equal justice.

“But the economy…”

Donald Trump is banking on the fact that the American people will look at the top-line economic numbers and vote to give him four more years in the White House.

“But the economy,” his supporters will say in an attempt to deflect from the president’s constant abuse of power.

The problem, of course, is that it shouldn’t matter how strong Trump’s inherited economy is. When the president of the United States is actively trying to cheat his way to a second term while destroying the very fabric of our institutions, he must be removed from office – regardless of how much he cut taxes for the wealthy or how many judges he’s appointed.

Since the spineless Republican Party refused to do its job in the impeachment trial, it’s up to the American people to save the republic from a man who increasingly believes he’s a king.

