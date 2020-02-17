Trump Goes Ballistic After Obama Reminds Him Who Built This Economy

Donald Trump blew a gasket on Monday in what was an apparent response to former President Barack Obama’s tweet about how the Recovery Act he signed into law in 2009 prevented an economic depression.

In a pair of tweets, Trump called Obama’s factual economic reminder a “con job” and claims he is responsible for the “best jobs numbers ever.”

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

….ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Trump’s latest tantrum comes hours after Obama marked the 11th anniversary of his signing of the Recovery Act, tweeting, “Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

It should be noted that on Monday, #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything was one of the trending topics on Trump’s favorite social media website, Twitter. Nothing bothers Trump more than being reminded of that fact.

Trump’s economy isn’t the “best ever”

Donald Trump has spent the past three years as president coasting on the economic successes of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

But even if we take Trump at his word (hint: don’t) and give him credit for his three years in the White House, Obama’s economic numbers are still better.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Trump has created 1.5 million fewer jobs during his first three years than Obama did in his final three years. In other words, job growth has slowed since Trump took office in 2017.

Not to mention, as MSNBC’s Steve Benen pointed out earlier this month, “[W]hile Trump spent the year boasting that the U.S. job market was the strongest it’s ever been, 2019 saw job growth slow to an eight-year low.”

PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley also noted earlier on Monday that Trump’s economy only ranks number six out of the past 10 presidencies.

Donald Trump’s whining about Barack Obama won’t change the cold, hard data showing that the economy he inherited is still good, but it was better under the previous president.

