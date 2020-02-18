Trump Falsely Proclaims Himself The Top Law Enforcement Officer In America

While speaking to reporters, Trump proclaimed that he, not Attorney General William Barr, is the top law enforcement officer in the country.

Trump said, “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country, but I’ve chosen not to be involved, but he is a man of great integrity, but I could be involved if I wanted to be.”

Video:

TRUMP: "I'm actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country." (The attorney general is the top law enforcement officer of the country.) pic.twitter.com/5ajK5CkTxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2020

Constitutionally speaking, presidents have no law enforcement power. The Attorney General is the top law enforcement officer in the country. Trump truly believes that his power is unlimited.

The President is not the top law enforcement officer in the United States. It is the job of the President to implement the laws, not enforce them.

Trump is attempting to assume the power of the Department of Justice for himself. The President’s comments show that the Attorney General is nothing more than his lapdog, as Trump thinks that he is running the Department of Justice.

