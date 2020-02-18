White House Freaks Out After Obama Trolls Them On The Economy

The White House is pushing Trump’s fantasy of economic greatness by claiming that the economy under Obama was “horrible.”

Obama tweeted:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro responded on CNN, “If you lived through the Obama years, which everyone watching this show did, they remember what it was like…Back in the Obama/Biden years, it was horrible. We had this new normal of growth under two percent, wages not rising.”

CNN host Poppy Harlow pulled up the quarterly numbers to show that Trump has not had a single quarter over four percent growth and asked if it also wasn’t a good economy then. Navarro answered, “No, it wasn’t. It was horrible.”

Video of White House economic adviser Peter Navarro:

.@PoppyHarlowCNN after President Trump accused Obama of trying to “take credit” for the economy: “It's a great economy now. All I'm asking you is, wasn't it a good economy then as well?” WH trade adviser Peter Navarro: “No…It was a horrible economy during the Obama years.” pic.twitter.com/A6LutR01P4 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 18, 2020



Trump’s economic growth is sixth out of the last ten presidential terms. Trump’s GDP growth is below average, and he inherited a good economy, unlike Obama, who had to dig the nation out of the great recession.

The notion that the economy under Trump is great is pure fantasy, and it is clear the Obama triggered the entire White House by reminding the American people of who really saved the economy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook