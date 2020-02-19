Elizabeth Warren Is Destroying Bloomberg At The Nevada Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came to the debate ready, and she has taken Mike Bloomberg apart piece by piece and linked him to Trump.

Warren said, I”d like to talk about who we’re running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women. And of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk. Look, I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but understand this. Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Warren wasn’t done. She also had this to say about Bloomberg’s stop and frisk policy, “When the mayor says that he apologized, listen very closely to the apology. The language he used is about stop and frisk. It’s about how it turned out. Now, this isn’t about how it turned out, this is about what it was designed to do to begin with. It targeted communities of color. It targeted black and brown men from the beginning.

And if you want to issue a real apology, then the apology has to start with the intent of the plan as it was put together and the willful ignorance day by day by day of admitting what was happening even as people protested in your even street, shutting out the sounds of people telling you how your own policy was breaking their lives. You need a different apology here, Mr. Mayor.”

Welcome to the Democratic primary, Mayor Bloomberg. Elizabeth Warren was ready and waiting for your arrival.

