Posted on by Jason Easley

The Nevada Democratic Debate Is An Exciting Barn Burner

Mike Bloomberg taking the stage has brought out the edge in Democrats as they are going after each other hard in the Nevada debate.

Elizabeth Warren shredded Bloomberg with a Trump comparison:

Bloomberg flat out says that Sanders can’t win:

Biden points out that he is the most electable, and then stomps Bloomberg for stop and frisk:

Buttigieg told Sanders that he is not the only person who cares about working people:

Buttigieg then called out Sanders for the behavior of his supporters:

Listen to my Nevada Debate preview:

If Democrats are looking to get people fired up about the primary, this is the kind of debate that will do it. The candidates are contrasting themselves with each other and it is making for an entertaining and revealing debate.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook