The Nevada Democratic Debate Is An Exciting Barn Burner

Mike Bloomberg taking the stage has brought out the edge in Democrats as they are going after each other hard in the Nevada debate.

Elizabeth Warren shredded Bloomberg with a Trump comparison:

Bloomberg flat out says that Sanders can’t win:

Bloomberg says Bernie Sanders has no chance of beating Trump. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/o1defKQqDQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 20, 2020

Biden points out that he is the most electable, and then stomps Bloomberg for stop and frisk:

Biden says look at the polls. He is the best equipped to beat Trump, and then stomps Bloomberg for stop and frisk. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DkL5diZ7Oj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 20, 2020

Buttigieg told Sanders that he is not the only person who cares about working people:

Buttigieg tells Bernie Sanders that he is not the only one who cares about working people. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FvRWmI424G — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 20, 2020

Buttigieg then called out Sanders for the behavior of his supporters:

Sanders says the Russians are using his name to divide the Democratic Party, and Buttigieg schools him on leadership. and how his campaign motivates the ugly behavior of his supporters.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Clbg1ZFPu0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 20, 2020

If Democrats are looking to get people fired up about the primary, this is the kind of debate that will do it. The candidates are contrasting themselves with each other and it is making for an entertaining and revealing debate.

