Another Trump Pal Put Behind Bars As Roger Stone Gets 3+ Years

Roger Stone was sentenced to roughly three and a half years in prison for multiple felonies including lying to Congress to protect Trump.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months in prison, about three and a third years and a $20,000 fine. 40 months in prison. Much less, obviously, than the harshest recommendation of prosecutors, both in their original memo and in the courtroom today. And the judge had some very tough words for Stone and his conduct.

She said the dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party. She answered in very strong terms, she said the truth still exists, the truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t should trouble everyone. Bottom line, 40 months in prison for Roger Stone. He did not address the court at all, so he didn’t comment, didn’t apologize, didn’t explain his conduct.

Trump has already melted down over Stone’s sentence and made it clear that a pardon is coming, but no pardon can undo the fact that another one of Trump’s close associates was found guilty of crimes and sent to prison.

Donald Trump claims total innocence, but the fact the people around him keep ending up in prison tells a very different story.

