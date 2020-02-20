Mick Mulvaney Busted On Leaked Tape Admitting Trump’s Immigration Policy Is Killing America

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told a private gathering that Trump is desperate for more immigrants to keep the US economy growing.

The Washington Post reported:

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told a crowd at a private gathering in England on Wednesday night that the Trump administration “needs more immigrants” for the US economy to continue growing, according to an audio recording of his remarks obtained by The Washington Post.

“We are desperate — desperate — for more people,” Mulvaney said. “We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants.”

Trump’s visa policy changes have resulted in fewer immigrants entering the country, and the US deporting many qualified, skilled immigrants back to their own countries. Everyone saw this outcome coming, but Donald Trump and his band of white supremacists who are running the administration’s immigration policy.

The US simply doesn’t have enough younger people to fuel economic growth. The United States needs immigrants. Trump’s moves have discouraged immigrants from coming to the US, while at the same time, he has made it more difficult for the nation to attract and keep skilled immigrants working in the US.

Mulvaney has a habit of blabbing the dirty little secrets of the administration, but his latest confession is that Trump’s immigration policies are harming the country.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook