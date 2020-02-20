Rally Trump Goes Full Basket Case And Rages Over Which Movies Won Academy Awards

A huffing, puffing, less-than-sharp Donald Trump went full basket case on Thursday night during a rally in Colorado, at one point going on a bizarre rampage about which film won best picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

He also threw a side tantrum about “wise guy” Brad Pitt, who used his victory speech at the Academy Awards to throw shade at Trump and Republicans for refusing to allow John Bolton to testify.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump said, drawing boos from the MAGA mob. “‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea!’ What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade.”

“I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie,” Trump said of ‘Parasite’ taking home the top award of the night. “Did this ever happen before?”

Video of the bizarre but completely on brand moment from Trump’s Colorado rally:

TRUMP: "By the way, how bad where the Academy Awards this year? [Booing] 'And the winner is a movie from South Korea!' What was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea out with trade." He then repeatedly calls Brad Pitt "a little wise guy." pic.twitter.com/sAEWlrKr0T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year? You see it? ‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea!’ What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea out with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. You know, I’m lookin’ for like – can we get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard’. So many great movies. ‘The winner is from South Korea.’ I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie. No! Did this ever happen before? And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.

Trump rallies are nothing but loud, incoherent self-therapy sessions

It’s been a long time since any credible media outlet treated Donald Trump’s rallies like must-see television events. In 2016, they were covered on cable news from start to finish, and today they hardly get a mention in real time.

It is bizarre and unhinged outbursts like this that make these campaign events sideshows – loud, incoherent self-therapy sessions that offer nothing for the American people and only serve to make this narcissistic president feel better about himself.

Donald Trump’s performance during Thursday’s rally in Colorado is something one might stumble upon while walking through the halls of an insane asylum.

