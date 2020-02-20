Steve Schmidt Torches ‘Complicit, Lickspittle’ GOP For Letting Trump Sell America To Russia

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt tore into congressional Republicans on Thursday for allowing Donald Trump to sell U.S. democracy to Russia.

During a discussion with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Schmidt said, “What this is is an attack on the United States of America by a hostile foreign power, an attack on our elections.”

He added, “There has to be an appeal to what has been a complicit, compliant, lickspittle Republican Congress who has allowed this president to run amuck.”





What this is is an attack on the United States of America by a hostile foreign power, an attack on our elections. And the sovereignty of the American people to pick their leaders is tantamount in my view to an act of war, and to see the president of the United States complicit with it, egging it on, trying to take advantage of it, trying to suppress it is as grave an abuse of power as you can possibly see coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. … There has to be an appeal to what has been a complicit, compliant, lickspittle Republican Congress who has allowed this president to run amuck, to say that this attack by Russia, by other hostile foreign powers on the sovereignty of the country cannot be abided, it cannot be abetted, it must be repudiated and it must be repudiated by America’s political leadership regardless of their partisanship or party.

It’s 2016 all over again

Thursday’s news that Donald Trump is trying to suppress information about Russian involvement in the 2020 election should be no surprise. After all, he still can’t bring himself to admit that the Kremlin worked on his behalf to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Now, the same cycle of election interference that played out four years ago is unfolding again in 2020. American democracy is under attack by a foreign foe.

Instead of fighting back, this weak, corrupt president – and a spineless, complicit Republican Party – is allowing them to get away with it.

