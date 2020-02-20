Trump Is Having A Breakdown As Roger Stone Is Being Sentenced

1.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump is melting down on Twitter and ranting as Roger Stone is in court at this moment for sentencing for multiple felony convictions.

Trump tweeted:

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Hillary Clinton committed no crimes. Roger Stone was found guilty of multiple felonies related to lying to Congress to protect Donald Trump.

The President also made it obvious that he is going to pardon Stone:

It should not be overlooked that the President Of The United States is actively meddling as a defendant who lied for Trump’s benefit is being sentenced in federal court.

Presidents are not law enforcement officers. Trump should have no role in this process as the independent judiciary must be allowed to do its work.

Trump is melting down because another one of his associates will go to prison. It is unlikely that Trump will pardon Stone before the 2020 election, but he has made it clear that win or lose as soon as the election is over, he will pardon Roger Stone.

In the meantime, Trump is crumbling under another day of bad Russia scandal media coverage.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook