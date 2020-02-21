Bloomberg Accuses Sanders Supports Of Vandalizing Campaign Office

The Mike Bloomberg campaign is accusing Bernie Sanders supporters of vandalizing their campaign office in Knoxville, TN.

Bloomberg Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

This latest incident at our Knoxville campaign office is exactly what we’ve been warning about. We don’t know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters.

Over the past week, we’ve seen similar attacks against Mike Bloomberg 2020 offices in multiple states. Fortunately, no one has been injured. But this needs to end before someone gets hurt.

We call on Bernie Sanders to immediately condemn these attacks and for his campaign to end the Trump-like rhetoric that is clearly encouraging his supporters to engage in behavior that has no place in our politics.

Team Bloomberg said that they have had campaign offices in Ohio and Michigan vandalized with similar language as that of the Sanders campaign.

It is important to remember that this is just an allegation made by one campaign against the supporters of another, but it is the second time in less than a week that supporters of Sen. Sanders have been called for their behavior. Pete Buttigieg questioned Sen. Sanders about the behavior of his supporters online.

If it is proven that Sanders supporters are engaging in acts of criminal vandalism against the Bloomberg campaign, it will be on Bernie Sanders to set the tone and be firmer with his supporters.

So far, this is only an allegation, but it is a signal of the ugliness that is growing within the Democratic primary campaign.

