Trump Is Targeting And Removing Never Trumpers From The Government

Donald Trump is looking to remake the federal government by targeting and removing anyone who criticizes or opposes him.

Axios reported:

Johnny McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump, three sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

…..

– Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the “bad people” and “Deep State.”

– McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies.

The big changes aren’t expected to come until after the November election, providing that Trump wins a second term. Over the last few weeks, what the nation is witnessing is a president who is amping up to take control of the federal government, and remove any institution or person that could check his power and behavior.

Trump isn’t going to coast quietly through his second term, as so many presidents have done before him. Trump is out to destroy any shred of limitation of his power, so he is setting the stage for an unprecedented purge to remove qualified public servants and replace them with loyalists.

If Trump gets his way, there will no limiting his crime and corruption. Donald Trump is making his intentions clear, which is why voters must stop him in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook