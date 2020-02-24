Democratic Senator Unloads On Bernie Sanders For Pro-Castro Comments

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) unloaded on Sen. Bernie Sanders for his pro-Castro during a 60 Minutes interview.

Manu Raju tweeted:

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez unloaded on Bernie Sanders about his Fidel Castro comments and raised major concerns about Sanders' viability as a candidate. "I think they're outrageous," Menendez told us about his Castro comments — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2020

“I'm sure all those who died at Castro's hands … and all those who (were)tortured, those who live in my state and suffered enormously under the regime — the more than million people who fled — I'm sure they all think that the literacy program was worth all of that,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2020

Asked if Sanders should apologize, Menendez said: "Listen, Sanders, if that's going to be his foreign policy — that's only one of a microcosm of foreign policies — then we're doomed. At the end of the day." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2020

“I'm thinking of my homestead in New Jersey, we got three new House members. They run in districts that were held by Republicans. I don't know how do they triangulate? — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2020

Menendez added: "I think it's a losing proposition." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2020

Expect there to be a lot of comments like Sen. Menendez expressed. Sanders supporters are trying to compare the Senator’s statements to those made by Barack Obama, but the problem is that Sanders has an affection for far-left Latin American dictators that goes back decades.

Florida Democrats are fleeing Sanders and backing away from his remarks, and the fallout is growing. Sanders praising Castro is like Trump praising Putin. It seems undemocratic and it rubs some Americans the wrong way.

It is unusual to see one senator publicly criticizing another, but it likely won’t be the last if Bernie Sanders continues to lead the Democratic primary.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook