Democratic Senator Unloads On Bernie Sanders For Pro-Castro Comments

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) unloaded on Sen. Bernie Sanders for his pro-Castro during a 60 Minutes interview.

Expect there to be a lot of comments like Sen. Menendez expressed. Sanders supporters are trying to compare the Senator’s statements to those made by Barack Obama, but the problem is that Sanders has an affection for far-left Latin American dictators that goes back decades.

Florida Democrats are fleeing Sanders and backing away from his remarks, and the fallout is growing. Sanders praising Castro is like Trump praising Putin. It seems undemocratic and it rubs some Americans the wrong way.

It is unusual to see one senator publicly criticizing another, but it likely won’t be the last if Bernie Sanders continues to lead the Democratic primary.

