A Republican dark money group that is interfering in the North Carolina Democratic Senate primary is funded by Mitch McConnell.

Open Secrets reported:

An obscure super PAC called Faith and Power PAC spent nearly $3 million boosting state Sen. Erica Smith in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s Senate seat. The group also attacked Cunningham, who is more moderate and significantly better funded than Smith. The Democrats will face off in a primary election on March 3.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), accounted for all of the group’s funding. More than one-quarter of Senate Leadership Fund’s cash — $7.6 million — came from One Nation, a dark money group that shares staff and offices with the super PAC.

Just like Trump and Putin are attempting to pick the Democratic nominee that the president will face in the fall, Mitch McConnell is trying to meddle in Senate Democratic primaries to help his vulnerable incumbents.

Republicans don’t have positive achievements to run on. They don’t have an agenda for the country that will lead to a bright future for all. Mitch McConnell could spend the money on positive ads highlighting what his incumbents who are up for reelection have accomplished, but the endangered Republican Senators have few positive accomplishments, so the Republican strategy is to try to rig as many elections as possible for their benefit.

It is not just Putin and Trump, Mitch McConnell is also trying to rig Democratic primaries to keep his Senate majority in November.

