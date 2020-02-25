Trump Is Livid Over Coronavirus Stock Market Drop

Donald Trump is livid over the stock market plunge due to the Coronavirus, and he wants more lies to keep the stock market growing.

The Washington Post reported:

And the White House’s efforts to contain and control government messaging on the disease have come under attack. Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors. He is expected to talk to officials on Wednesday, said aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

At least publicly, Trump has devoted the majority of his public statements to slamming Democrats or complaining about the criminal justice system. But he has not publicly engaged much about the Coronavirus, other than to downplay what he believes the impact will be on the United States. Privately, Trump has become furious about the stock market’s slide, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal details.

Trump’s entire reelection campaign is based on the economy and touting the stock market. If the market goes into a prolonged plunge, it hurts Trump’s reelection message.

Trump thinks that he can lie away a potential pandemic and keep the stock bubble high for the duration of his reelection. The president is also suffering from the delusion that he can control the markets with happy talk.

It isn’t working, as the Coronavirus can’t be tweeted away. A bungled response from Trump could cost him the presidency.

