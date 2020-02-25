Trump Threatens Adam Schiff When Asked About Russian Election Attack

Trump’s response to a question about Russia attacking the 2020 election was to threaten House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump said, “I think it’s disgraceful, and I think it was leaked from the Intelligence Committee, House version. I think that they leaked it. I think that probably Schiff leaked it. Schiff leaked it in my opinion…They oughta stop the leaking from the Intelligence Committee, and if they don’t stop it I can’t imagine that people are not going to go after them.”

Video:

Asked about his message to Russia regarding interference in the 2020 campaign, Trump threatens Adam Schiff. "They oughta stop the leaking from the Intelligence Committee, and if they don't stop it I can't imagine that people are not going to go after them." pic.twitter.com/hsAbRUyI44 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

Trump was asked about Russian election interference, and his response was to defend Bernie Sanders and threaten Adam Schiff. Trump is trying to use Sanders to turn a portion of the left against Rep. Schiff. If Sanders becomes the nominee, Trump will turn on a dime, and relentlessly drag Sanders through the mud

Trump still has never strongly spoken out against Russian election interference. He tried to minimize the Russian attack for Bernie Sanders. Trump wants Bernie Sanders to be his opponent and he is encouraging Russia to help him get what he wants while in the process threatening Chairman Schiff.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook