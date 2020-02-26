Obama Asks TV Stations To Drop Anti-Biden Ads Using His Voice

Former President Obama has asked South Carolina TV stations to stop running anti-Biden ads from a pro-Trump super PAC that use his voice.

According to Bloomberg:

The ads, which aim to depress African-American votes in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary, are funded by the pro-Donald Trump super PAC Committee to Defend the President. They began airing Tuesday in the state, where Biden is relying on a strong showing to revive his struggling campaign. In the ads, a clip from Obama’s reading of his 1995 memoir “Dreams from My Father” is paired with unfavorable media quotes about Biden’s record on race.

“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill said in a statement. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”

A pro-Trump super PAC is trying to help Bernie Sanders in South Carolina by using Obama’s voice in anti-Biden ads in an effort to keep African-Americans from showing up at the polls to vote for Biden.

Bernie Sanders has the Russians helping him, Trump helping him, and his own formidable campaign. It is good to see Obama step up and not allow his voice to be used to divide the Democratic electorate.

Barack Obama hasn’t, and will not, endorse anyone in the Democratic primary. He also not going to allow Trump and his supporters to use his words to mislead voters in South Carolina.

