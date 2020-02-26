Republicans Are Interfering In SC Primary To Help Bernie Sanders

Activists for Trump are urging Republican voters to cross over and vote for Bernie Sanders in a show of support for the president.

The activists said, “We’ve waited since 2016 to vote again for Donald Trump. With no Republican primary, voters will have to wait until November to vote for our president, but there’s still a way that South Carolina Republicans can support President Trump….We’re asking South Carolina Republicans to show their support for President Trump by crossing over the Democratic primary and voting for Sen. Bernie Sanders.”

Video of the two activists:

A Trump-Sanders smoking gun.

South Carolina Trump activists in a much-promoted Facebook video: "We're asking South Carolina Republicans to show their support for President Trump by crossing over and voting in the Democratic primary for Senator Bernie Sanders." pic.twitter.com/FNqEUNXDWq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2020

It couldn’t be any more explicit. A Republican vote for Bernie Sanders is a vote for Donald Trump. The Russians, Trump, and the Republican Party are all trying to get Bernie Sanders the Democratic nomination.

Trump and the Republican Party aren’t afraid of Bernie Sanders. They are trying to get him the nomination because they can’t wait to destroy him.

