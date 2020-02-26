Trump Is Fuming Over The Coronavirus Because He’s Worried It Could Hurt His Reelection

341 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump is fuming about the spread of the coronavirus, but not because of the human impact of the outbreak.

No, the president is deeply concerned about the looming global pandemic because he thinks it could hurt the stock market and impact his 2020 reelection campaign.

According to The Washington Post, “Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors. He is expected to talk to officials on Wednesday, said aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.”

The report added, “Privately, Trump has become furious about the stock market’s slide, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal details.”

In other words, for Donald Trump to care about this crisis, the stock market needed to tank and his political fortunes needed to be threatened in some way.

As White House Brian Karem noted on Twitter, “Not worried about the sick people. Worried about his greatest talking point in getting re-elected.”

More via The Washington Post:

While he has spent the past two days traveling in India, Trump has watched the stock market’s fall closely and believes extreme warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have spooked investors, the aides said. Some White House officials have been unhappy with how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has handled the situation, they said. … In January, during his trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump dismissed questions about the coronavirus’s impact in the United States. “We have it totally under control,” Trump told CNBC at the time. Pressed about the confirmed case in Washington state, Trump said: “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” Now there are more than 50 people in the United States with coronavirus, and health officials believe the number will continue to grow.

Trump only sees in dollar signs and poll numbers

Donald Trump has called himself “the most pro-life president in American history,” but it’s clear that he only sees the world in dollar signs and poll numbers.

The truth is that if the coronavirus was not impacting the stock market – something that threatens his favorite political argument – he likely wouldn’t have even known or cared about it. The fact that lives are at risk simply doesn’t register to him since it’s not affecting his personal life.

Now, as a global health pandemic looks inevitable and the stock market tumbles, Donald Trump’s is pretending to be concerned about the deadly virus.

