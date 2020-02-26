Trump Melts Down And Blames The Democratic Debate For Stock Market Plummet

Trump admitted the real reason why he held the Coronavirus press conference as he blamed the stock market plummet on the Democratic debate.

Trump said, “I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves, and they say we have to have a president like this, and there’s always a possibility. It’s an election, you know, who knows what happens? I think we’re going to win. I think we’re going to win by a lot, but when they look at the statements made by the people standing behind those podiums, I think it has an effect, yes.”

Video:

Trump again absurdly blames a stock market slide that mostly happened Monday on a Democratic debate that took place Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/TtRcU9moLZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2020

The stock market plunge happened before the Democratic debate. The markets crashed due to the global spread of the virus and the lacking response of the Trump administration. Trump is trying to make it sound like the stock market is the US economy, and Democrats speaking on the national stage spooked the markets, not the growing threat of a global pandemic.

Trump is melting down and using absurd reasoning to attempt to blame Democrats for a stock market plummet on his watch.

