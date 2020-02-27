Trump And Pence Launch Propaganda War To Muzzle Health Officials On Coronavirus

Trump requires all health officials to get approval from Mike Pence on any statements about the coronavirus.

Via The New York Times:

The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to coordinate all statements and public appearance with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach.

….

The vice president’s first move appeared to be aimed at preventing the kind of contradictory statements from White House officials and top government health officials that have plagued the administration’s response. Even during his news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Trump rejected the assessment from a top health official that it was inevitable that the coronavirus would spread more broadly inside the United States.

Trump and Pence are showing that they are more concerned with managing the political message than providing the public with vital information about a potential health epidemic.

The White House is muzzling doctors and setting up a propaganda system, to get the stock market back on track because that is the only thing that they really care about. Trump wants to manage the optics and minimize political fallout.

The White House lies to the American people on a daily basis, but with the public health at stake, the administration is more interested in spreading propaganda than keeping people healthy.

