Trump Isn’t Listening To Scientists On The Coronavirus

Dr. Celine Gounder said that the muzzling of health officials tells her that Trump isn’t listening to his scientists on the coronavirus.

Dr. Gounder said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, “I’m extremely concerned because that means the white house is not listening to its best scientists. They are more concerned about political messaging. Fauci has served under Ronald Reagan, both Bushs, and was never prevented from speaking out in this way. During the HIV epidemic, he was able to say what he needed to say to bring it under control.”

Video:

Dr. Celine Gounder says on Deadline: White House that the Trump administration is not listening to their best scientists on the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4DGBLLunwz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 27, 2020

Trump is more worried about trying to pump up the stock market with happy talk than he is a matter of public health and safety.

Any president should be listening to the scientists, but Trump is placing politics and his own political interests ahead of the health of the nation.

The president’s behavior is not surprising. During the impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff warned that Trump would behave in exactly such a way. A pandemic is getting closer, and Trump is ignoring the science in a bid to save his reelection campaign.

