Whistleblower Reveals How Trump Is Causing US Spread Of Coronavirus

A whistle-blower has revealed that Trump sent U.S. health workers to examine quarantined coronavirus Americans without protective gear or training.

The New York Times reported:

In a portion of a complaint filing obtained by The New York Times that has been submitted to the Office of the Special Counsel, the whistle-blower, described as a senior leader at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the team was “improperly deployed” to two military bases in California to assist the processing of Americans who had been evacuated from coronavirus hot zones in China and elsewhere.

….

“I soon began to field panicked calls from my leadership team and deployed staff members expressing concerns with the lack of H.H.S. communication and coordination, staff being sent into quarantined areas without personal protective equipment, training or experience in managing public health emergencies, safety protocols and the potential danger to both themselves and members of the public they come into contact with,” the whistle-blower wrote.

The exposed healthcare workers were walking around a military base, flying commericial, and stay at a local hotel. None of them had proper protective gear or training. The workers also were not told that they were supposed to be taking their temperature three times a day.

This sort of mismanagement of a public health emergency is how a crisis becomes a pandemic. Trump is more worried about the stock market than the health of the American people. The president’s inept, incompetent, and careless administration undoubtedly spread the coronavirus in the United States.

Donald Trump is causing, not preventing, a public health emergency.

