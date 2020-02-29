Tom Steyer Calls Lindsey Graham A Disaster As He Suspends His Campaign

Tom Steyer suspended his presidential campaign and called Sen. Lindsey Graham a disaster after the South Carolina primary.

Steyer said, “And let me say this. I, of course, will be supporting — I’ve said from every Democrat is a million times better than trump. Trump is a disaster. And let me say this. I mean, we’re in South Carolina. Lindsey graham’s a disaster. He’s a disaster for the people here. So, of course, I’ll be working on that.”

Video:

Tom Steyer calls Lindsey Graham a disaster as he suspends his presidential campaign. #SCprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/UFhfOiI2Py — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 1, 2020

South Carolina was Tom Steyer’s all in play. He promised that he would suspend his campaign if he didn’t do well there and had no path to the presidency, and that is precisely what he did.

The interesting point is that Steyer will be working to defeat Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham in November. Graham has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina. Jaime Harrison is running against Graham in the US Senate race, and although he has an uphill fight ahead of him, he will have a powerful supporter in his corner in Tom Steyer.

Steyer won’t be the Democratic nominee, but he is still going to be a positive force for Democratic issues and the Democratic Party.’

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook