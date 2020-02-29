Trump Is Asking For A Do-Over After His First Coronavirus Press Conference Flopped

After his first coronavirus press conference flopped on live TV, Donald Trump is hoping for a do-over to prove that he is completely capable of leading the global coronavirus response.

After an usually quiet Saturday morning on Twitter for the president, he announced he would be holding another press conference on the coronavirus, which he called a hoax just last night.

“I will be having a 1:30 P.M. Press Conference at the White House to discuss the latest CoronaVirus developments,” the former slumlord and game show host said.

I will be having a 1:30 P.M. Press Conference at the White House to discuss the latest CoronaVirus developments. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

During Trump’s first attempt at a coronavirus press conference, he touted his administration’s response – even though it’s been a complete mess – and lied about how deadly the virus is.

Then he appointed Mike Pence to lead the response, and the VP spent his Friday night at a political fundraiser in Florida as new community-spread cases of the virus were reported.

Trump will never regain whatever credibility he might have had

Despite Donald Trump’s belief that he can simply reboot his coronavirus response effort like it’s a 1970s slasher film, that’s not how governing a country actually works.

Since early in his administration, Trump has been taking shortsighted steps that undermine America’s public health infrastructure, which is a large reason why the U.S. is poorly positioned to deal with the current crisis.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted, “In May 2018, the White House pushed out the nation’s top pandemic response officials. At the time, observers warned that the administration was weakening global health security.”

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, it’s too late for the president to portray himself as a steady leader who can be trusted during a crisis.

Donald Trump long ago lost any credibility he may have had, and no number of press conferences will restore it.