Trump Press Conference Backfires After He Gets Gender Wrong Of First US Coronavirus Fatality

Trump had coronavirus press conference do over that backfired when he got the gender of the first US fatality wrong.

Trump said, “At this moment, we have 22 patients in the United States currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight. She was a wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s. Four others are very ill. Thankfully 15 are either recovered fully or they’re well on their way to recovery, and in all cases they’ve been let go in their home.”

Video:

Trump tries to minimize the first US coronavirus death by calling the woman a high-risk medical patient. pic.twitter.com/covMRJInmw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 29, 2020

It turns out that the “woman” was actually a man, that Trump had confused with another patient who is recovering nicely. The patient who unfortunately passed away was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions according to Washington state health authorities.

While trying to show that he is in charge and that there is nothing to worry about, Trump proved that Joe Biden was right. This president can’t be trusted to handle a pandemic. He cares so little about the people involved that he can’t get the basic details of the first fatality correct.

Trump’s second attempt a coronavirus press conference was a total backfire.

