Biden Has Biggest Fundraising 24 Hours Of Any Candidate After SC Win

The Biden campaign reported that they raised $5 million in the 24 hours after his win in South Carolina.

Biden said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “We’ve raised about $17, $18 million this month — $5 million just since the victory or during the victory in South Carolina so we’re feeling good, but it’s a long way to go, Jake.”

Video:

The former vice president’s haul is the biggest single day of fundraising by any Democratic candidate in this cycle. The Bernie Sanders campaign reported that they raised an eye-popping $46 million in February.

The Sanders campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on Sunday announced it raised $46.5 million in February from more than 2.2 million donations, including contributions from more than 350,000 people who donated to the campaign for the first time. The campaign also announced that it will make television ad buys in nine states with primary contests on March 10th and March 17th.”

Sen. Sanders has shown in two cycles that he has been able to raise huge sums of money, so his number is not surprising.

Winning does cure everything. If Biden wins some more states on Super Tuesday, his fundraising will continue to grow.

One senses a shift among non-Sanders Democratic voters, as they are rallying behind the candidate that they think can beat Trump, keep the House, and flip the Senate.

Joe Biden appears to have found the right message, as the stage is being set for a primary that likely won’t be settled until the Democratic convention.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook