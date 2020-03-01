Trump Crushed As Judge Voids Policies By Illegal Immigration Appointment

4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A federal judge ruled that Trump’s naming of Ken Cuccinelli acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was illegal.

Axios reported:

A federal district judge in D.C. ruled on Sunday that Ken Cuccinelli’s placement as the acting top official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Why it matters: Policies that were put in place under Cuccinelli are now void, including a directive that gave asylum-seekers less time to consult with legal counsel before their initial “credible fear” interview with a USCIS officer.

Trump tried to bypass the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and appoint Cuccinelli to carry out his immigration agenda. Cuccinelli would have never have been confirmed by the Senate. He is a controversial and divisive right-wing immigration hard-liner whose only qualification for the job that Trump gave him was a willingness to carry out Trump’s immigration agenda.

Trump’s immigration policies enacted by Cuccinelli are voided, as the rule of law scored a major victory over Trump.

