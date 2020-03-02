The Biden Wave Continues As Beto O’Rourke Endorses The Former Vice President

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke, once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, will be endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to The New York Times.

The report notes that O’Rourke plans to appear with the former vice president during a rally on Monday night in Dallas.

The news comes after former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar – both having dropped out over the last 24 hours – announced they would be throwing their support behind Biden.

It’s the latest in a wave of endorsements and support Biden has seen since his victory in South Carolina.

More from The New York Times:

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who became a progressive star in his spirited race against Senator Ted Cruz before mounting a less-successful presidential campaign, will endorse Joseph R. Biden Jr. and appear with him in Dallas Monday night, according to two Democratic officials familiar with his plans. Mr. O’Rourke, who dropped out of the primary last fall, has returned to his native El Paso and largely stayed out of the campaign. But one night before the Texas primary, he will line up with his fellow former candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in their effort to coalesce behind Mr. Biden and slow the momentum of Bernie Sanders.

A growing number of Democrats are uniting behind Biden

Following his resounding victory in South Carolina over the weekend, Democrats have been rallying behind Biden ahead of Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states will cast their ballots.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to have the slight delegate edge and overall advantage heading into Tuesday’s contests, particularly in delegate-rich California, but a wave of support has quickly swept over the Biden campaign.

On Monday night in Texas, three former opponents – Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke – will stand with Joe Biden in hopes of quickly uniting the party to defeat Donald Trump in November.

