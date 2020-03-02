Senate Republicans Panic After Biden Win And Ramp Up Bogus Investigation

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Right after Biden won South Carolina, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wanted to subpoena witnesses in the bogus Biden/Ukraine conspiracy theory.

Catherine Herridge of CBS News tweeted:

SCOOP: Chairman Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee @RonJohnsonWI wants to subpoena witness tied to US firm and Burisma where the former Vice President’s son sat on the board. Letter obtained @CBSNews says government records indicate concerns warranted pic.twitter.com/BBoTB0lGh0 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 2, 2020

There are no government records warranting any witnesses because Joe Biden was acting on behalf of the international community to get rid of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor. Joe Biden did nothing wrong.

Republicans have been trying to make their Ukraine conspiracy theory a thing for nearly a year and have flopped because there is nothing there, but the fact that Senate Republicans suddenly got more interested in investigating Biden after he won South Carolina is proof that Trump and his allies fear Biden.

Trump’s allies are scared, which is why the bogus conspiracy theory that went away when Bernie Sanders was doing well as suddenly returned now that Biden has momentum.

