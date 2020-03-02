The Supreme Court Just Put Obamacare On The Ballot For November

The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the individual mandate and have a decision after election day, which means the ACA is on the 2020 ballot.

Via NBC News:

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will take up a legal challenge to Obamacare, agreeing to hear the case in its new term that begins in October. That means the program will continue for at least another year.

It also means the justices won’t be handing down a ruling on the contentious issue of health care in June, just as the presidential campaign heats up. That may be good news for Republicans, who would prefer to avoid the issue in an election year.

By not hearing the case and providing an immediate decision, the Supreme Court is dodging what is certain to be the number one policy issue in the 2020 election. The Court has also placed the entire healthcare system in limbo.

The conservative court majority might have thought that they were doing Republicans a favor, but what they really did was to remind everyone to vote like their life depends on it in November, because for millions of Americans, it does.