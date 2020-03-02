Thousands Pack Biden’s Dallas Rally As Trump’s Nightmare Of Democratic Unity Comes True

5.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign is having a moment and thousands flocked to his rally in Dallas on Monday to experience it with the former vice president.

Following an official endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined the former vice president in Dallas to officially drop out of the race and offer her support.

Klobuchar called for unity and urged her supporters to cast their ballots for Biden on Super Tuesday.

“It is time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing fingers. It is time to turn back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness,” the Minnesota senator said. “That is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Video:

Amy Klobuchar calls for unity as she officially endorses Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/uaeec2xDnw — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 3, 2020

Beto O’Rourke also made a surprise appearance at the end of Biden’s rally, saying he would cast his ballot for the former vice president in Tuesday’s Texas primary.

Beto O’Rourke tells thousands in Dallas that he will cast his ballot for Joe Biden in Tuesday’s Texas primary. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/psHgmRZVLD — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 3, 2020

Biden’s campaign is on fire

Since his resounding victory in South Carolina on Saturday, Biden’s campaign has been on fire. His poll numbers have gone up and a wave of officials have thrown their support behind his candidacy.

But it’s not just so-called establishment figures that have flocked to Biden. Polling shows that Democratic voters are moving to the former vice president and his crowd in Dallas on Monday night signals that his campaign has real momentum.

As Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News reported, “For the first time since Biden’s launch rally in Philadelphia, I’m using panorama mode to take a photo of Biden’s crowd. And I’m still not getting everyone in here. Not to mention what a person familiar with the venue says is thousands more outside.”

For the first time since Biden’s launch rally in Philadelphia, I’m using panorama mode to take a photo of Biden’s crowd. And I’m still not getting everyone in here. Not to mention what a person familiar with the venue says is thousands more outside. pic.twitter.com/NpHsQ1Fp5g — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 3, 2020

There is still a long way to go before the Democratic primary race is wrapped up, but the race has been turned upside down over the past 48 hours.

What we’re seeing is the beginning of the Democratic Party coming together to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t have a second term in the Oval Office.