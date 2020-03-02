Trump Falsely Accuses Biden Of Quid Pro Quo After Buttigieg and Klobuchar Drop Out

Trump had a meltdown as he left his rally in North Carolina, and accused Joe Biden of a quid pro quo over Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropping out.

Via the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA, Trump said as he departed for North Carolina:

The president emerged from the West Wing at 4:33 and took a few questions from the pool. The Democratic presidential nominating contest, he said, is “rigged against Bernie, no doubt about it.” He spectated that Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg may dropped out and/or endorsed Joe Biden in exchange for a position in his administration. “That’s called a quid pro quo, right? Quid. Pro. Quo.”

Wrong. Trump is so desperate to find something on Joe Biden that he changed the definition of quid pro quo to accuse Biden of corruption because two of his fellow competitors for the Democratic nomination quit and endorsed him.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s endorsements have no monetary value, so there is no quid pro quo. Unlike a president who withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden.

Biden gave Buttigieg and Klobuchar nothing for their endorsements, which have no monetary value, so that’s not a quid pro quo.

Trump is desperate and grasping because if Bernie Sanders loses, he is going to have to face the one Democrat who he knows can beat him in November.

