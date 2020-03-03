After Warren Claimed He Can’t Get Things Done, Sanders Showed Up With The Receipts

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) dismissed Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) criticism that he “fails” to get things done by listing a series of his achievements while in office.

“This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas, but whose 30-year track record shows he consistently calls for things he fails to get done, and consistently opposes things he nevertheless fails to stop,” Warren told a Houston audience on Saturday night.

Pressed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Sanders said he “would respectfully disagree with Senator Warren” before mentioning some of his achievements, including Amazon and Disney’s decisions to raise wages after he called for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Sanders also noted that 400,000 workers received an increase and that seven states have adopted measures to increase the minimum wage. He promised that as president, “we’re going to do it nationally.”

Among other things, Sanders claimed that he had helped pass ”the most significant veterans’ bill” in recent history, set aside $11 billion for community centers in the Affordable Care Act, and has helped make climate change a hot button issue since he focused on it during the 2016 general election, calling it “the great national security crisis facing this country.”

He further observed that his calls for free university tuition have prompted several “states, cities, [and] counties to move “in exactly that direction.” Additionally, he pointed out that by “working with conservative Republicans,” Congress was able to invoke the War Powers Resolution of 1973 to end the United States’ involvement in the war in Yemen, which he called “one of the worst humanitarian disasters on Earth right now.”

“I am proud of my record,” Sanders concluded, mentioning that “year after year” he’s passed more roll-call amendments than any other member of the House of Representatives. “We need a new vision for America, a vision that tells the corporate elite and the 1 percent that this country belongs to all of us, not just a handful of billionaires.”

Sanders leads national polls going into Super Tuesday, including a 14.7-point lead in California, home to the largest trove of delegates needed to capture the Democratic nomination.