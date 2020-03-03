Biden Surges To 8 Point Lead Over Sanders In New Poll

Joe Biden has jumped out to an eight-point national lead after both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic primary.

According to Morning Consult:

36 percent said they’d vote for Biden if the primary or caucus were held in their state today. The latest figure, which has a margin of error of 4 percentage points, marks his highest share of nationwide support since June, and is up 10 points from polling conducted Sunday after his big victory in the South Carolina primary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who holds the pre-Super Tuesday lead in delegates to the Democratic National Convention, saw no significant change in support, nor did former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is viewed as Biden’s main competition for support from moderate and conservative voters in the Democratic electorate.

The Democratic primary field is less split than before, and that is a big problem for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out and his support didn’t grow, which is what election experts mean when they say that Sanders has a high floor and low ceiling. Sen. Sanders has a strong base of core support, but that is all he has.

Biden has a lower floor, in that his base was smaller, but a much higher ceiling because he appeals to a broader scope of the electorate. Sen. Sanders will have a good Super Tuesday, but it likely won’t be good enough to give him an insurmountable delegate lead.

Four of the five biggest delegate states will be casting their ballots after Super Tuesday, and Biden is expected to do very well in these contests.

Biden’s momentum is real, and he is getting in position to be the Democratic nominee.